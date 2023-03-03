Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Schlumberger by 62.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 987,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 379,174 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.1% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 169,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 117.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

