Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $463,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 169,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 42.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Shares of CGC opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

