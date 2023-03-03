Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 440.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SRE opened at $148.69 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s payout ratio is 69.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

