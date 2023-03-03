Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTE. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.01.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,532. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

