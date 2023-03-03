bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

bebe stores Price Performance

BEBE stock remained flat at $4.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. bebe stores has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $8.99.

bebe stores Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

