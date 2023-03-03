Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 54,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.48. 25,309,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,642,078. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

