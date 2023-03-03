Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 74 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 70.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $489.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

