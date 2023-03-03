Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $268.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.80. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

