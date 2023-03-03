Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,891,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after buying an additional 203,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,667,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after buying an additional 416,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after buying an additional 694,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,323,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,436,000 after purchasing an additional 175,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 179.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 628,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

