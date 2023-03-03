Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.40 and its 200 day moving average is $215.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

