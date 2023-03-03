Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.