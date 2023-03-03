Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 434.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

