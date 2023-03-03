Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,398 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

