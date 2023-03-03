Bend DAO Price Hits $0.0176 on Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $175.63 million and $1.23 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

