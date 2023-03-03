Berenberg Bank Lowers Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Price Target to GBX 80

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 84 ($1.01) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.60) to GBX 8,800 ($106.19) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($98.95) to GBX 7,400 ($89.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Croda International Price Performance

OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

