Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 932.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. 1,128,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

