Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.1 %

Best Buy stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,076,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

