Bicycle Therapeutics plc Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.86) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $22.85 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $183,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

