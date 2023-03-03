Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. 9,709,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 182,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 53,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

See Also

