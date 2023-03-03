BinaryX (BNX) Trading 36.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. BinaryX has a market cap of $319.49 million and approximately $205,961.08 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for $109.06 or 0.00487932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00423214 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,394.84 or 0.28606481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,213,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,929,497 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.