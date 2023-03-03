Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BPTH remained flat at $1.78 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

