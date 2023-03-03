Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.03% of Bio-Techne worth $1,228,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,952,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.