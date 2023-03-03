BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.30

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.30 and traded as low as C$7.20. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 3,325 shares trading hands.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of C$89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.79.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

