Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the January 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 288.3 days.

Bird Construction Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BIRDF remained flat at $6.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Featured Articles

