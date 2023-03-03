BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308,643 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.56% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $153,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after acquiring an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,998,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,539,000 after acquiring an additional 130,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. 384,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,559. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.19.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.