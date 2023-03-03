Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

TSE:BDI traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.25. 802,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.68. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Black Diamond Group

In other news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$35,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 829,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,815,405.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,204 shares of company stock worth $22,741 and have sold 13,700 shares worth $64,044. Company insiders own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

