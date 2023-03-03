Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) versus WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Head to Head Analysis

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WaveDancer and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Knight 0 4 0 0 2.00

Black Knight has a consensus target price of $75.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.22%. Given Black Knight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Knight is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WaveDancer has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.8% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -79.13% -63.84% -47.46% Black Knight 29.16% 12.80% 5.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WaveDancer and Black Knight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $15.03 million 1.13 -$1.13 million ($0.58) -1.53 Black Knight $1.55 billion 5.81 $207.90 million $2.91 19.85

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer. WaveDancer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Knight beats WaveDancer on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer

(Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.