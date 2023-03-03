BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 99,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.