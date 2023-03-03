BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 99,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 194,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

