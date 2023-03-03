BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 137,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,453. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

