BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 226,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,097. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.