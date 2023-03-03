BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 226,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,097. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

