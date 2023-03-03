BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 73,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

