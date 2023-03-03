BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 109,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

