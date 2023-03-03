BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.05. 195,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,317. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.