BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.05. 195,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,317. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.15.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
