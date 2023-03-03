BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BME traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth $390,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.