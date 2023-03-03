BlackRock Inc. Acquires 208,920 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.50% of Sun Communities worth $1,424,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

NYSE:SUI opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.42.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

