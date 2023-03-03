BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.00% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,402,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

