BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 156,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.03% of STERIS worth $1,332,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.83.
STERIS Stock Down 0.1 %
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.
STERIS Profile
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
See Also
