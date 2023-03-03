BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Entegris worth $1,202,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Entegris by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

