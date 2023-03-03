BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 345,453 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.37% of Hologic worth $1,509,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

