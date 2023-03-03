BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.54% of Garmin worth $1,161,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Trading Up 1.5 %

GRMN stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,970 over the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.