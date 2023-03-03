BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,366,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,125,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $1,447,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

