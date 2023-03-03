BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000,719 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,277,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Up 1.1 %

VMware stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.