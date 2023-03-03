BlackRock Inc. Sells 36,510 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,510 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $1,178,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $321.15 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $453.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.75 and its 200-day moving average is $336.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.62.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

