BlackRock Inc. Sells 680,350 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,702,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of Tyson Foods worth $1,496,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after buying an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 566,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

