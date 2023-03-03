BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,238,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $1,348,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

