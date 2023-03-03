BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.