BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 81,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.