Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $24.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

