BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 203,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.