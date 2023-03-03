BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MVT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.70. 44,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,700. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

